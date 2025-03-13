Buccaneers Signing CB Kindle Vildor

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Buccaneers are signing CB Kindle Vildor to a one-year deal.

Vildor, 27, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bears out of Georgia Southern in 2020. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago coming out of the preseason.

The Titans claimed Vildor off the waiver wire but elected to cut him again during the season. After a stint with the Eagles, he landed with the Lions to finish out the 2023 season. Detroit re-signed Vildor to a one-year, $1.3 million contract for 2024.

In 2024, Vildor appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 16 total tackles and three pass deflections.