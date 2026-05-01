Ravens Sign Third-Round WR Ja’Kobi Lane

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed third-round WR Ja’Kobi Lane to a four-year rookie contract.
The Ravens have nearly signed their entire 2026 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|14
|Vega Ioane
|G
|Signed
|2
|45
|Zion Young
|OLB
|3
|80
|Ja’Kobi Lane
|WR
|Signed
|4
|115
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|Signed
|4
|133
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|Signed
|5
|162
|Chandler Rivers
|CB
|Signed
|5
|173
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|Signed
|5
|174
|Adam Randall
|RB
|Signed
|6
|211
|Ryan Eckley
|P
|Signed
|7
|250
|Rayshaun Benny
|DT
|7
|253
|Evan Beerntsen
|G
|Signed
Lane, 21, was three-year starter at USC and an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten as a junior. The Ravens used the No. 80 overall pick on him in the 2026 draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7.029 million contract with the Ravens that includes $1,572,084 in guarantees.
For his career, Lane caught 99 passes for 1,363 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 31 total games.
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