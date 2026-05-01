Ravens Sign Third-Round WR Ja’Kobi Lane

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed third-round WR Ja’Kobi Lane to a four-year rookie contract.

The Ravens have nearly signed their entire 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Vega Ioane G Signed 2 45 Zion Young OLB 3 80 Ja’Kobi Lane WR Signed 4 115 Elijah Sarratt WR Signed 4 133 Matthew Hibner TE Signed 5 162 Chandler Rivers CB Signed 5 173 Josh Cuevas TE Signed 5 174 Adam Randall RB Signed 6 211 Ryan Eckley P Signed 7 250 Rayshaun Benny DT 7 253 Evan Beerntsen G Signed

Lane, 21, was three-year starter at USC and an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten as a junior. The Ravens used the No. 80 overall pick on him in the 2026 draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7.029 million contract with the Ravens that includes $1,572,084 in guarantees.

For his career, Lane caught 99 passes for 1,363 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 31 total games.