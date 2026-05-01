Ravens Sign Third-Round WR Ja’Kobi Lane

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed third-round WR Ja’Kobi Lane to a four-year rookie contract. 

The Ravens have nearly signed their entire 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 14 Vega Ioane G Signed
2 45 Zion Young OLB  
3 80 Ja’Kobi Lane WR Signed
4 115 Elijah Sarratt WR Signed
4 133 Matthew Hibner TE Signed
5 162 Chandler Rivers CB Signed
5 173 Josh Cuevas TE Signed
5 174 Adam Randall RB Signed
6 211 Ryan Eckley P Signed
7 250 Rayshaun Benny DT  
7 253 Evan Beerntsen G Signed

 

Lane, 21, was three-year starter at USC and an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten as a junior. The Ravens used the No. 80 overall pick on him in the 2026 draft. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7.029 million contract with the Ravens that includes $1,572,084 in guarantees.

For his career, Lane caught 99 passes for 1,363 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 31 total games.

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