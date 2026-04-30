Steelers Declining Fifth-Year Option For LT Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers are declining LT Broderick Jones‘s fifth-year option, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Jones suffered a neck injury in November last season and missed the team’s final six games.

Jones, 24, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022. The Steelers drafted him with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $17,831,746 contract that included a $9,968,542 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the 2027 season for the Steelers to decide on in May.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 11 games and made 11 starts for Pittsburgh at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 61 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.