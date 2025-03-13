Cooper Kupp Has Interest From At Least Five Teams Including Patriots

According to Jordan Schultz, former Rams WR Cooper Kupp has interest from at least five teams and he’s expected to make a decision “sooner rather than later.”

Mike Giardi reports the Patriots have reached out to Kupp, but it’s believed the veteran receiver wants to stay on the West Coast.

Schultz notes Kupp doesn’t want to take a long process on his decision and its unclear if he’ll take any visits to teams.

It was reported yesterday that the Jaguars are another team to emerge as a potential destination for Kupp.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents List.