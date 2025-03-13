Dolphins Signing LB K.J. Britt To One-Year Deal

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are signing former Buccaneers LB K.J. Britt to a one-year deal.

It’s worth noting Miami lost LB Anthony Walker to Tampa Bay, creating a need at linebacker.

Britt, 25, was a two-year starter at Auburn and earned first-team All-SEC as a junior in 2019. He was drafted with the No. 176 pick in the fifth round by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.746 million rookie contract and set to make base salaries of $825,000 and $940,000 over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Britt appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 72 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one pass defended.