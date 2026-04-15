Jets Cancelled Top-30 Visit With Texas Tech EDGE Rusher David Bailey

Texas Tech EDGE rusher David Bailey was scheduled to have a top-30 visit with the Jets, but the team opted to cancel the visit, according to Connor Hughes.

Bailey has had multiple pre-draft visits with teams picking in the top half of the draft.

He’s been linked to the Jets multiple times in the pre-draft process and figures to be one of the players the team will look to target, but cancelling his visit clouds things.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Bailey, 22, started his career at Stanford and became a starter as a true freshman. He transferred to Texas Tech for his senior year and was a unanimous All-American as well as the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto.

During his four-year college career, Bailey recorded 163 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, one recovery and four pass deflections in 46 career games.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.