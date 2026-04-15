Dolphins GM: De’Von Achane ‘Not Available For Trade’

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane was not in attendance for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program last week as he seeks a new contract. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan made clear that Achane is “not available for trade,” per Barry Jackson.

As for his contract situation, Sullivan said they’ve had “positive” talks with the running back: “We’ve had positive conversations, trending in right direction.”

Achane is entering the final year of his deal in 2026, and Sullivan has remained steadfast about their desire to retain him. After the regime change and the Jaylen Waddle trade, some wondered if Miami would entertain moving Achane as well, but Sullivan said they have no interest in trading the star running back.

Miami HC Jeff Hafley said in recent weeks that it’s “all part of the business” and is confident they will work out an extension, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2025, Achane appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 1,350 yards on 238 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 488 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Achane as the news becomes available.