Dolphins GM Says De’Von Achane Extension Is Priority, No Interest In Trading Him

New Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan made it clear on Monday that they have no interest in trading RB De’Von Achane, despite reports of teams being interested in him.

“There is zero effort on my end to move Achane,” Sullivan said, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Sullivan explained that they view Achane as a “very, very, very important piece” of their team moving forward.

“Achane, is a very, very, very important piece of what we’re gonna do moving forward,” Sullivan said, via the Palm Beach Post. “He’s a building block for us. It is a priority for us to get a deal done with him in the coming weeks, months. Nobody’s untouchable in this business. I don’t believe in that because you never know who’s on the other side of the phone and what they’re gonna offer. But there is zero effort on my end to move a chain. I’m very excited about him, the future of the Dolphins. He’s a difference maker for us, and I see him being here and having a lot of success.

“Anytime you’re extending a player, you’d like to get ahead of the market,” Sullivan said. “That’s fairly common sense, but Achane is Achane. Those guys are those guys. Every deal is different. Every player is different. There are different factors that go into every deal. We’re excited about moving forward with Achane, getting him done, and having him be a huge part of what we’re doing.”

Teams that are calling the Dolphins to inquire about a trade for Achane were reportedly being told he’s not available. He’s in the final year of his contract and a strong candidate for an extension.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2025, Achane appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 1,350 yards on 238 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 488 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.