AFC Notes: Aaron Brewer, Eliot Wolf, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Iowa State DT Domonique Orange has five official 30 visits, including with the Bills. (Tony Pauline)

has five official 30 visits, including with the Bills. (Tony Pauline) N.C. State TE Justin Joly visited the Bills. (Arye Pulli)

visited the Bills. (Arye Pulli) South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore has a private workout set up with the Bills. (Aaron Wilson)

has a private workout set up with the Bills. (Aaron Wilson) Texas CB Malik Muhammad seemed to indicate he has a visit with the Bills. (Erik Turner)

seemed to indicate he has a visit with the Bills. (Erik Turner) Florida OT Austin Barber visited the Bills, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)

visited the Bills, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904) Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)

took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Fowler) Kansas QB Jalon Daniels had a private workout with the Bills. (Jordan Schultz)

Dolphins

Dolphins C Aaron Brewer appeared on former Miami LT Terron Armstead‘s podcast and spoke about his reaction to the trade of WR Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos.

“My initial reaction is I’m just shocked. I’m shook,” Brewer told Armstead on “The Set”. “I’m like, what are we doing? But then at the same time, I’m happy for my brother. It’s always a family perspective, like, yeah, I want to have the best team we can have, but I love when people go to a different position and I always wish the best for them. So, I hope he’s fine.”

“Then my next thought right after that, like, OK, what are we finna do?” Brewer said. “What are we doing in that wide receiver room? Who is the next man up? So, every time with something like that, I’m looking at the people we’ve still got. Because when you see something like that, you’ve got to put something on your shoulder. That’s an extra chip. You see an opportunity. Anytime somebody is gone, Bradley Chubb is gone, that next defensive end, outside linebacker? Opportunity. A receiver left. Hey, Malik ( Washington) , opportunity. So, that’s where my mindset went with it a little bit. I’m trying to see how these players that we do have, how are you going to fill these shoes? What’s your mindset now? Are you going to pick up the weight and carry that torch and keep it pushing? … That’s my perspective on it right now.”

Armstead also asked Brewer about entering the final year of his contract and whether he would receive an extension.

“I see something in the near future. I wouldn’t say I’m quite a visionary, but I see something in the near future,” Brewer responded.

Patriots

Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf said the team will continue to evaluate the quarterback position even though they have seemingly found the face of their franchise in QB Drake Maye. New England recently moved on from QB Joshua Dobbs, and their current backup will now be former Giants QB Tommy DeVito.

“We’ve evaluated all the quarterbacks,” Wolf said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re continuing to do that. We’re looking at some pro options as well. It was really less about Josh specifically and more about the development and growth that we saw from Tommy DeVito in his practice reps last year. He was, as Josh was as well, a great resource for Drake [Maye]. We’ll continue to evaluate the position, whether that’s draft, a pro free agent, a college free agent or however it ends up falling.”