BREAKING: Vikings Signed Kyler Murray To One-Year Deal

The Minnesota Vikings have signed QB Kyler Murray to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero adds that the deal includes a no-tag clause.

Murray will make $36.8 million this season, with Arizona covering all but the veteran-minimum salary.

Murray visited the Vikings earlier Thursday and will compete with QB J.J. McCarthy for starting duties.

If things go well, he could be in line to cash in during next free-agency cycle.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.