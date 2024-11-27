BREAKING: Vikings Signing Daniel Jones

According to Jordan Schultz, the Vikings are signing veteran QB Daniel Jones.

Ian Rapoport adds it will be to the practice squad to start out, though Jones will likely be promoted to the active roster once he gets a grasp on the playbook.

Jones clearly wants to play for a stable, winning franchise at this point in his career, and Minnesota certainly qualifies.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell has also become a notable figure for his work with quarterbacks in just a few seasons.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.