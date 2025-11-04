Breece Hall Would Prefer To Be Traded By Jets

According to Jordan Schultz, Jets RB Breece Hall would prefer to be traded today.

Schultz says Hall “wants to be out,” citing a source, and there’s a little over an hour for the Jets to make that happen.

New York has offers on the table for Hall and other players as teams have seen the fire sale they’ve conducted today by moving CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams.

However, per multiple reports the Jets are holding out for a third-round pick, with the best offers in the fourth-round range currently.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Jets are not expected to trade Hall as of now but admits there’s some time to go still for things to change. It seems like Hall is trying to put his finger on the scale.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in eight games for the Jets and rushed for 581 yards on 117 carries (5.0 YPC) with two touchdowns to go along with 21 receptions on 30 targets for 178 yards receiving. He’s also thrown a touchdown pass.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Hall as the news is available.