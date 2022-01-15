Brian Flores Considered ‘Strong Favorite’ For Texans HC Job

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that former Dolphins HC Brian Flores is viewed as the “strong favorite” to be the next head coach of the Texans.

La Canfora says there’s a “strong anticipation” that a deal with Houston could come together very quickly for Flores.

Flores obviously has ties to Texans GM Nick Caserio and executive Jack Easterby from their time together with the Patriots. According to La Canfora, many around the league believe Flores becoming available led to the decision for Houston to move on from HC David Culley after one season.

While multiple reports have said that hiring Flores would have no impact QB Deshaun Watson and his willingness to remain in Houston long-term, even though Watson is believed to be a big fan of Flores.

However, sources tell La Canfora that hiring Flores could buy them time to repair the relationship with Watson.

“I’m telling you, Nick is going to come out of this looking like a genius,” a high-ranking NFL executive who knows Caserio tells La Canfora. “He and Flores go way back. That is a perfect fit. And, it’s going to help him keep that quarterback. Just watch. He doesn’t have to trade him, he can ask for the moon, and Flores could help rebuild the relationships in the meantime. It just makes too much sense.”

A GM also tells La Canfora that the Texans hiring Flores is a “no-brainer.”

“That looks like a no-brainer to me. Who would Nick hire before him? They already have a relationship. There’s trust there,” the GM said.

The Texans are expected to interview Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo and Flores has interest from the Bears for their head-coaching job, but this is something to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.