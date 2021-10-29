Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa Will Be Starter For Rest Of 2021, Barring Injury

On Friday, Dolphins HC Brian Flores announced that Tua Tagovailoa will be their starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2021 season, barring injury.

“When I say he’s our quarterback, I am saying we’re committed to him,” Flores said, per Hal Habib.

Flores did, however, decline to say they won’t trade for Deshaun Watson before next week’s trade deadline.

Tagovailoa, 23, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Tagovailoa has started four games and completed 69.5 percent of his pass attempts for 835 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed seven times for 52 yards and a touchdown.