Brock Bowers Dealing With PCL Injury & Bone Bruise To His Knee

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Raiders TE Brock Bowers has been playing through a PCL injury and bone bruise in his knee.

Doctors reportedly recommended that Bowers rest instead of play the last few weeks, but he has been unwilling to do so until now.

Ian Rapoport says that Bowers is “trending towards not playing” on Sunday.

Bowers, 22, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023.

He was a Unanimous All-American in 2023, a first-team All-American in 2022, and a second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career. The Raiders used the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft on Bowers.

Bowers signed a four-year, $17,768,222 contract that includes a $9,742,343 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his first professional season, Bowers was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team.

In 2025, Bowers has appeared in four games and caught 19 passes for 225 yards.