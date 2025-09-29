Brock Purdy’s Week 5 Status In Question

49ers QB Brock Purdy‘s week 5 status is in question with a toe injury that caused him to miss a few games earlier this season, according to Ian Rapoport.

Purdy played in the team’s game last week but complained of soreness following the game, which Rapoport notes that he may not have been completely ready to come back.

Mac Jones was able to fill in for San Francisco and managed to come away with two wins, which leaves the 49ers in good shape moving forward.

Jones was a full participant on Monday during the team’s estimated practice report, which puts the team in good shape if he needs to start once again.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.