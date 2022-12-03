Broncos Activate RB Mike Boone, Elevate WR Brandon Johnson

The Broncos announced on Saturday that they have activated RB Mike Boone from injured reserve and are elevating WR Brandon Johnson to the active roster.

We've activated RB Mike Boone from IR and placed WR KJ Hamler on IR. We also promoted WR Brandon Johnson to the active roster. 📰 » https://t.co/qEt4zOGvpU pic.twitter.com/om2JxXne8p — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 3, 2022

Boone, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus last year.

In 2022, Boone has appeared in seven games for the Broncos and rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 61 yards receiving and no touchdowns.