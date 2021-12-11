Broncos Activating CB Bryce Callahan From IR, Among Other Moves

Mike Klis reports that the Denver Broncos are activating CB Bryce Callahan from injured reserve.

The Broncos confirmed the news and announce the following moves:

Callahan, 30, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2015. He was waived a few weeks into his rookie season and later signed to the team’s practice squad before later being called up.

The Bears re-signed him on a one-year deal restricted deal in 2018 before allowing him to leave for Denver in free agency the following year.

In 2021, Callahan has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 21 tackles, one sack, no interceptions, and four pass deflections.