Broncos Activating OLB Baron Browning

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are activating OLB Baron Browning from injured reserve.

Browning went on the injured reserve after Week 2 with a foot injury.

Browning, 25, was a third-round pick to the Broncos out of Ohio State in 2021. He signed a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract through 2024 with a base salary of $3.1 million in 2024.

In 2024, Browning has appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded five total tackles and a tackle for loss.