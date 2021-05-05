Broncos Also Hosting OT Bobby Massie For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos are also hosting former Bears RT Bobby Massie for a visit.

Broncos HC Vic Fangio was in Chicago for several years and overlapped with Massie, so there would be a lot of familiarity there.

Denver is also hosting former Titans starting RT Dennis Kelly for a visit as the Broncos explore their options in the wake of the injury to Ja’Wuan James.

Massie, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Cardinals before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bears in 2016.

Massie was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year extension worth over $32 million. He was set to make a base salary of $7.9 million in 2021 and 2022 when the Bears declined an option in his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Massie appeared in eight games for the Bears, making eight starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 36 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.