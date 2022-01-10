Broncos Also Request Interview With Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos have also requested an interview with Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of interview requests for Denver:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

Hackett has come up as a name to watch for Denver, given that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has spoken highly of him the past few years.

Hackett, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019.

In 2021, the Packers’ offense ranks No. 10 in total yards, No. 10 in points scored, No. 18 in rushing yards and No. 8 in passing yards.