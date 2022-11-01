Broncos Angling For Two First-Round Picks For Bradley Chubb?

According to Armando Salguero, Broncos GM George Paton is hoping to get multiple teams in a bidding war for OLB Bradley Chubb and potentially secure two first-round picks by trading the ascending pass rusher.

Another source told Salguero that a “double-digit” number of teams have reached out to the Broncos to gauge the price for Chubb, so it’s entirely possible Paton gets what he wants.

The Jets are not one of those teams, which Salguero confirms despite reports. The Dolphins are interested in Chubb, however, and the Rams have also been mentioned as being highly interested in trading for Chubb.

Salguero adds the Vikings, Seahawks and Titans are possibilities. He goes on to say that even if Paton doesn’t get two first-round picks, he could have to decide between a package with one first and additional picks or simply keeping and extending Chubb this offseason.

Chubb is set to be a free agent this offseason and any team that trades for him would want at minimum assurances he’d sign an extension, if not a contract itself being part of the deal.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Chubb has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 18 edge defender out of 113 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Chubb as the news is available.