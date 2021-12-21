Broncos Announce 10 Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos announced several roster moves for Week 16 on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Broncos activated RB Mike Boone from the COVID-19 list.

from the COVID-19 list. Broncos placed FB/TE Andrew Beck on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Broncos waived RB Damarea Crockett .

Broncos activated practice squad WR Seth Williams from the COVID-19 list.

from the COVID-19 list. Broncos signed QB Anthony Gordon and TE Caleb Wilson to their practice squad.

and TE to their practice squad. Broncos released WR De’Mornay Pierson-El, OLB Pita Taumoepenu, OT Casey Tucker and RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. from their practice squad.

Boone, 26, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Back in March, the Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Boone has appeared in five games for the Broncos and rushed for 35 yards on 4 carries (8.8 YPC) to go along with two receptions for 22 yards receiving.