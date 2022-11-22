Broncos Announce Five Moves Including Placing RB Chase Edmonds On IR

The Denver Broncos announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 12.

The full list includes:

Broncos signed LB Dakota Allen off the Browns’ practice squad.

off the Browns’ practice squad. Broncos placed RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Broncos signed RB Tyreik McAllister and LB Ray Wilborn to their practice squad.

and LB to their practice squad. Broncos released LB Harvey Langi from their practice squad.

Edmonds, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and had a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $12.6 million deal with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins then traded Edmonds along with a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

In 2022, Edmonds has appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and the Broncos, rushing 46 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught 11 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.