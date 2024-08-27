Broncos Announce Initial Roster, Release RB Samaje Perine & WR Tim Patrick

The Broncos announced their initial 53-player roster at today’s deadline and made several transactions including releasing RB Samaje Perine and WR Tim Patrick, who were both previously mentioned as trade candidates.

The following is a list of transactions being made by Denver to trim their roster to 53:

Waived:

Waived/Injured:

OLB Durell Nchami

Released:

Placed on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List:

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated for Return):

CB Damarri Mathis

Perine, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract with Washington waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals later claimed Perine off of waivers before cutting him loose and later re-signing him to their practice squad. From there, the Dolphins added him to their active roster and he eventually returned to the Bengals in 2020.

Cincinnati re-signed Perine to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He returned again in 2022 before joining the Broncos last year on a two-year, $7.5 million contract.

In 2023, Perine appeared in 17 games for the Broncos and rushed for 238 yards on 53 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 50 receptions for 455 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Patrick, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract before the Broncos used a second-round tender on him worth around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Patrick was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $34.5 million with the Broncos. He agreed to a reworked contract in 2024.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 53 passes on 85 targets for 734 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Patrick and the Broncos as the news is available.