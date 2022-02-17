Broncos Announce Three More Coaching Hires Including Ejiro Evero As DC

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday that they’ve officially hired Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator, Dwayne Stukes as special teams coordinator and Marcus Dixon as defensive line coach.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before later joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

Evero was then hired by the Rams as their safeties coach in 2017 before being promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021.

In 2021, the Rams ranked 15th in points allowed and 17th in total yards allowed.