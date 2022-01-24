Broncos Bringing Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett In For Second HC Interview

Tom Pelissero reports the Denver Broncos will interview Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett a second time for their head coach vacancy today.

According to Ian Rapoport, Hackett is one of three finalists for the position.

The full list of the Broncos’ HC interviews is:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Finalist)

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Finalist)

(Finalist) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Finalist)

(Finalist) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Interviewed)

Hackett, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019.

In 2021, the Packers’ offense ranks No. 10 in total yards, No. 10 in points scored, No. 18 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in passing yards.