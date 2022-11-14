Broncos CB K’Waun Williams Out At Least Four Weeks Following Knee Surgery

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Broncos CB K’Waun Williams is undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to clean up loose bodies that are causing his knee to lock up.

Klis mentions that Williams is likely to be out at least four weeks following this procedure, which means you can expect the Broncos to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

As for a replacement, Klis specifically mentions Essang Bassey as the next man up for Denver.

Williams, 31, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2014. He was in the final year of his three-year, $1.53 million contract when the Browns cut him loose during the preseason.

Williams was later claimed off of waivers by the Bears, but he failed a physical due to his ankle injury and was cut loose a day later. The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $765,000 contract in 2017, before signing him to a three-year extension at the start of the regular season.

San Francisco picked up Williams’ option in 2020 and brought him back on a one-year deal last year. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year, contract worth a maximum value of $7 million.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in nine games for the Broncos and recorded 30 tackles, one sack, an interception and five pass deflections.