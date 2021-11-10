Broncos Claim CB Mac McCain Off Waivers From Eagles

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos claimed CB Mac McCain off of waivers from the Eagles on Wednesday.

McCain, 23, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina A&T following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a standard three-year, $2.4 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Denver had re-signed McCain to their practice squad but the Eagles signed him to their active roster shortly after.

During his four-year college career, McCain recorded 113 total tackles, one forced fumble, eight interceptions, and 30 pass defenses in 29 career games.