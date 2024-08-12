Broncos Claim DB Kaleb Hayes Off Waivers

The Denver Broncos claimed CB Kaleb Hayes off waivers from the Giants, per Mike Klis.

To free room on the roster, Denver waived UDFA LB Alec Mock.

Hayes, 25, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of BYU following the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he was waived by the team coming out of training camp.

The Giants signed Hayes to the practice squad and he spent the season there. New York brought him back on a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him during camp.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.