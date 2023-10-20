Broncos Claim DT Keondre Coburn, Cut WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos claimed DT Keondre Coburn off waivers from the Chiefs and released WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey in a corresponding move.

Coburn, 23, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie contract but Kansas City elected to cut him loose this week.

In 2023, Coburn has appeared in one game for the Chiefs and recorded one tackle.