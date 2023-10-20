Broncos Claim DT Keondre Coburn, Cut WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos claimed DT Keondre Coburn off waivers from the Chiefs and released WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey in a corresponding move.
Coburn, 23, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie contract but Kansas City elected to cut him loose this week.
In 2023, Coburn has appeared in one game for the Chiefs and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!