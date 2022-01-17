Broncos Claim P Corliss Waitman Off Waivers From Steelers

Tom Pelissero reports that the Broncos have claimed punter Corliss Waitman off waivers from the Steelers on Monday.

This transaction will be deferred until after the Super Bowl.

Waitman, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Alabama back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers and was on and off of their roster.

Waitman later had brief stints with the Raiders and Patriots before returning to the Steelers last month. Pittsburgh waived him last week.

In 2021, Waitman appeared in two games for the Steelers and totaled 365 yards on seven attempts (51.2 YPA) which includes one punt downed inside the 20-yard line.