Broncos Close To Re-Signing DT D.J. Jones

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Broncos are close to re-signing DT D.J. Jones to a deal worth around $13 million per year.

Jones, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.54 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Jones was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the 49ers. He later agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Broncos in 2022.

In 2024, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 42 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and three pass deflections.