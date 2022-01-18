Broncos Complete Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn For HC Job

The Denver Broncos announced that they have completed their interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for its head coach vacancy on Tuesday.

We’ve completed our interview with Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn for our head coaching position. 📰 » https://t.co/5J1FyURhnX pic.twitter.com/ZhPKQKA54F — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 19, 2022

Quinn is widely considered the frontrunner for the Broncos’ coaching vacancy. Here are the other candidates Denver is considering

Here’s the updated search for the Broncos:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.