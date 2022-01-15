Broncos Complete Interview With Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos announced on Saturday that they have completed their interview with Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

We’ve completed our interview with Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for our head coaching position. 📰 » https://t.co/qhBidg6g8B pic.twitter.com/oHSqizIwmC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 15, 2022

Here’s the updated list of interview requests for Denver:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

Hackett has come up as a name to watch for Denver, given that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has spoken highly of him the past few years.

Hackett, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019.

In 2021, the Packers’ offense ranks No. 10 in total yards, No. 10 in points scored, No. 18 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in passing yards.

