Broncos Conducting Second Interviews With Vikings’ George Paton & Saints’ Terry Fontenot

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are hosting Vikings assistant GM George Paton for a second interview in Denver.

The team is also conducting a second interview with Saints assistant GM Terry Fontenot, though his will be virtual as New Orleans is still in the playoffs.

Klis adds not to rule out Bears executive Champ Kelly yet as the team remains in contact with him as it further pursues Paton and Fontenot.

The full interview list for Denver includes:

Vikings assistant GM/VP of player personnel George Paton (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots’ assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler (Interviewed, Withdrawn)

(Interviewed, Withdrawn) Saints scouting director Terry Fontenot (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos college scouting director Brian Stark (Interviewed)

Paton got his start in the NFL as a scout with the Bears in the late 1990s before moving up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2000. Paton worked with the Dolphins for six years as their director of pro personnel before joining the Vikings in 2007, where he’s been ever since.

Paton has been a popular name in GM searches over the past several years, but has declined to interview for a number of jobs to remain with the Vikings.

Fontenot has spent 16 seasons with the Saints and worked his way up through their scouting department. He’s currently in his sixth season as director of pro scouting for the Saints.