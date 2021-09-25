Broncos Cut LB Pita Taumoepenu From Practice Squad

Mike Klis reports that the Denver Broncos are cutting LB Pita Taumoepenu from their practice squad after signing him back in May.

Taumoepenu is the odd man out after the team signed two linebackers from other practice squads.

Klis also reports that the Broncos vacant practice squad spot won’t go to RB Nate McCrary, who is returning to the Ravens’ practice squad after spending the offseason with the team.

Taumoepenu, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The 49ers re-signed him to their practice squad before promoting him towards the end of the season. However, he was cut loose in 2019 and claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals.

Taumoepenu joined the Seahawks during the season and returned to Seattle on a futures contract for 2020. He was waived after the draft, rejoined the team during camp, and was waived again before the season. He had a stint on the Falcons practice squad to close out the season.

In 2018, Taumoepenu appeared in one game for the Falcons and recorded two tackles and no sacks.