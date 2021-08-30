Broncos Cut 11 Players

The Denver Broncos have begun trimming their roster down to 53 players before Tuesday’s deadline to have rosters set for the 2021 season.

The full list includes:

Smith, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys last year. Dallas waived him in May and he was claimed by the Seahawks before being waived last month.

The Broncos signed Smith to a contract a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Smith appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.