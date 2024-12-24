Broncos Cutting CB Levi Wallace Among Other Moves

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are cutting CB Levi Wallace today.

The veteran had seen some playing time due to injuries this year but struggled on the field. Denver evidently is ready to try its luck with other options.

The Broncos also designated RB Tyler Badie to return from injured reserve, per Tom Pelissero, and promoted RB Blake Watson to the active roster, per HC Sean Payton via Chris Tomasson.

Wallace, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Bills.

However, Buffalo waived him at the start of the 2018 season and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to the Bills on one-year contracts each of the past two years before signing on with the Steelers to a two-year deal in 2022.

He concluded his contract with Pittsburgh and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Broncos this past offseason.

In 2024, Wallace appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 28 total tackles and two pass deflections.