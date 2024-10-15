Broncos Designate RT Mike McGlinchey & OLB Baron Browning To Return

The Denver Broncos have released ILB Kristian Welch on Tuesday and designated RT Mike McGlinchey and OLB Baron Browning to return from injured reserve, according to Mike Klis.

This officially opens three-week windows of time for the Broncos to activate both players.

McGlinchey, 29, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.

San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. From there, he played out the final year of his deal and later agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal in unrestricted free agency with the Broncos.

Denver re-worked McGlinchey’s deal back in March to pick up $11 million in cap space

In 2024, McGlinchey has appeared in two games for the Broncos and made two starts for them at right tackle.