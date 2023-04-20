Broncos ‘Don’t Anticipate Doing Anything’ With WR Jerry Jeudy

Broncos GM George Paton reiterated the team doesn’t plan on trading WR Jerry Jeudy.

“We don’t anticipate doing anything with him. We like Jerry, he’s going to be here,” he said at Denver’s pre-draft press conference via James Palmer.

Teams were calling the Broncos to ask about Jeudy earlier this offseason along with fellow WR Courtland Sutton. But Denver’s asking price was reportedly too high and both players are still with the team for now.

There was some thought the draft could spark some movement but judging from Paton’s comments the Broncos plan to keep Jeudy at least.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in the coming months.

In 2022, Jeudy appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 67 passes for 972 yards receiving and six touchdowns.