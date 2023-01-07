Broncos Elevate OLB Wyatt Ray & ILB Ray Wilborn

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are elevating OLB Wyatt Ray and ILB Ray Wilborn.

Ray, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad.

Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and Jets’ practice squads. New York signed him to a futures contract this offseason but elected to cut him loose.

He then had a brief stint with the Titans before joining the Bengals in 2021 before signing on with the Jaguars in June but was cut loose back in August.

In 2022, Ray appeared in three games for the Titans and Broncos, recording three tackles.