Broncos Elevate WR John Brown & OLB Pita Taumoepenu To Active Roster

The Denver Broncos announced that they have elevated WR John Brown and OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday night’s game.

We've elevated WR John Brown & OLB Pita Taumoepenu to the active roster for #DENvsCLE. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 21, 2021

Brown, 31, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders in March.

However, Brown asked for and was granted his release by the Raiders coming out of the preseason and signed with the Broncos’ practice squad earlier this month.

In 2020, Brown appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 33 passes for 457 yards receiving and three touchdowns.