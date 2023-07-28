Broncos Elevate WR Kendall Hinton From PUP, Sign WR Michael Bandy

The Denver Broncos elevated WR Kendall Hinton from the PUP list and signed WR Michael Bandy, according to Mike Klis.

Chris Tomasson is also reporting that the team has waived WR Nick Williams.

Hinton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in 2020, later signing a three-year rookie contract with the Broncos.

He then gained recognition after he appeared for the Broncos as their emergency quarterback in 2020.

In 2022, Hinton played in 12 games for the Broncos at wide receiver and caught 24 passes for 311 yards (13.0 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also added one carry for 13 yards rushing.