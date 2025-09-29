Broncos Elevated LB Garret Wallow For Week 4

The Denver Broncos elevated LB Garret Wallow from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 4’s game against the Bengals, per the NFL transaction wire.

Wallow, 26, was a three-year starter at TCU and a first-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. He was drafted by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wallow was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $3,775,882 million with a $295,882 signing bonus when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad and bounced on and off the unit until the Titans signed him away to their active roster.

The Broncos signed Wallow to a contract heading into the 2025 season but waived him and added him back to the practice squad.

In 2025, Wallow has appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded two total tackles.