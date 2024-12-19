Broncos Elevating RB Blake Watson

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos are elevating RB Blake Watson from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 16.

Mike Klis of 9News adds Denver is also elevating DL Matt Henningsen from the practice squad.

Watson, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go in October before being brought back on the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Watson has appeared in one game for the Broncos.