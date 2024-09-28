Broncos Elevating Two Players

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos are elevating LB Levelle Bailey and S Tanner McCalister to the active roster for Week 4’s game against the Jets.

McCalister, 23, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2023. He was among the final roster cuts during camp before sticking on the practice squad, where he was elevated multiple times throughout the season.

McCalister signed a futures contract with Denver in January 2024 but he was cut after camp. He re-signed with the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, McCallister has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded one tackle.