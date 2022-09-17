Broncos Elevating WR Kendall Hinton & G Netane Muti From PS

The Denver Broncos announced that they are elevating WR Kendall Hinton and G Netane Muti for Week 2.

We've elevated WR Kendall Hinton and G Netane Muti to the active roster for #HOUvsDEN. 📰 » https://t.co/2gJIkYtOqo pic.twitter.com/IX2401zWVN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 17, 2022

Hinton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in 2020, later signing a three-year rookie contract with the Broncos.

He then gained recognition after he appeared for the Broncos as their emergency quarterback in 2020.

In 2021, Hinton played in 16 games for the Broncos at wide receiver and caught 15 passes for 175 yards (11.7 YPC) and no touchdowns.