Broncos Exercising Fifth-Year Option On OLB Bradley Chubb

The Denver Broncos are exercising the fifth-year option on edge rusher/OLB Bradley Chubb, according to Mike Silver.

The fifth-year option will cost the Broncos $12.716 million in the 2022 season, per Over The Cap. However, it won’t prevent the two parties from negotiating a long-term deal over the next year or so.

Chubb, 24, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Chubb appeared in 14 games, tallying 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble on the season.