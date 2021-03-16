Broncos Exercising OLB Von Miller’s Option

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos will exercise their option on OLB Von Miller worth $7 million.

Miller stands to make $18 million for the 2021 season under his current deal.

There was some question as to whether the Broncos would pick up Miller’s option, considering how much he’s owed this season and the fact that teams are faced with a cap crunch. However, it appears as though Denver felt it was doable from their end to retain him at this figure.

Reports mentioned that the two parties discussed a possible restructured deal, but Ian Rapoport says those talks went nowhere.

Miller is coming off of a season-ending ankle injury that cost him the entire 2020 season.

Miller, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year.

In 2019, Miller appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and recorded 46 tackles, eight sacks and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 25 edge defender out of 111 qualifying players.